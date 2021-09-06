Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASML Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
09/06 11:38:53 am
740.9 EUR   +2.65%
ASML N : makes generous donations to the 65-year-old TU/e
PU
European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
RE
ASML N : reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
ASML N : makes generous donations to the 65-year-old TU/e

09/06/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
Announcement ASML makes generous donations to the 65-year-old TU/e

In celebration of 65th anniversary of Eindhoven University of Technology, ASML is giving four high-tech gifts

01/ 05

Veldhoven, the Netherlands, September 6, 2021

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. ASML, one of the university's most important partners, is giving TU/e four high-tech birthday presents. These will mainly be used by researchers of the university's brand new Eindhoven Hendrik Casimir Institute. On Monday, September 6, 2021, Frank Schuurmans, Vice President Research at ASML, symbolically handed over the presents during the opening of the TU/e academic year.


The total value of the donations is around 3.5 million. One of the presents is a CD-SEM (critical dimension scanning electron microscope). This device is used to check the dimensions of lithographically-produced photonic elements at nanoscale. The university will also receive a 'direct laser write lithography' system that makes micro patterns with an ultraprecise laser beam. The two devices will be installed in the university's NanoLab and will play an important role in researching future microchip technologies. ASML is also providing funding for equipment in new student labs and the maintenance of the ASML scanner at TU/e.

ASML vice president Frank Schuurmans symbolically hands over a present to TU/e president Robert-Jan Smits and TU/e professor Martijn Heck, scientific director of the Eindhoven Hendrik Casimir Institute.

'We are extremely grateful to ASML for these wonderful presents,' commented TU/e President Robert-Jan Smits about the donations. 'Not only will this come in very handy in our new Eindhoven Hendrik Casimir Institute, but it will also help us to even better educate the engineers that the employers in this region need so much. These donations underline TU/e's particularly good relationship with ASML, and with the industry in the Brainport region.'


'We hope that these devices will enable researchers and students at TU/e to push the boundaries of knowledge and achieve scientific breakthroughs, and thereby contribute to a better future. Because that is the power of technology. And we hope that students at TU/e will gain even more high-tech knowledge,' says Frank Schuurmans, Vice-President Research at ASML.


Physicist Robbert Dijkgraaf officially opened the Eindhoven Hendrik Casimir Institute (EHCI) at TU/e on Monday, September 6, 2021, together with Gerda Casimir, daughter of the renowned physicist and industry leader Hendrik Casimir. Dijkgraaf also gave a keynote speech, as did VNO-NCW president Ingrid Thijssen.

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across Europe, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 29,000 employees challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML - our products, technology and career opportunities - at www.asml.com.

Contact Information
  • Monique Mols
  • Head of Media Relations
  • +31 652 844 418

Disclaimer

ASML Holding NV published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
