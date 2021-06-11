Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASML Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 06/11 04:20:44 am
570.7 EUR   -0.09%
04:04aASML N  : PSV and ASML expand partnership
PU
06/07ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
06/07ASML N  : Partners With Dutch School To Collaborate On Data Science
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASML N : PSV and ASML expand partnership

06/11/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
See all
announcement PSV and ASML expand partnership

Collaboration leads to ASML Community Lounge, education programs that seek to strengthen Brainport

01/ 05

The Netherlands , June 10, 2021

ASML and PSV are expanding their partnership with a number of initiatives to showcase Brainport's leadership in technology and innovation. These new initiatives aim to bring the community of Brainport together as well as enhance the region's standing as an excellent location for local and international talent.

ASML Community Lounge

Opening by September 2021, the new ASML Community Lounge in the Philips Stadium will offer ASML employees and the Brainport community a private space to gather and enjoy the match and new experiences. The space will serve as a venue for various events, inviting community members such as children facing hardships as well as beneficiaries of the Salvation Army, Food Bank and other aid agencies. The ASML Community Lounge will also host welcome events for those new to the region, helping them feel at home more quickly.

Data-driven innovation

PSV and ASML have been working closely together to analyze performance data collected during training sessions and matches. PSV's trainers, together with ASML's data analysts, have developed a unique model that allows PSV to convert the data into concrete training methods. The initial results are already being applied on the soccer field. The two organizations will continue to work on new models and forms of advanced data analysis over the next few years.

Caring for the region

ASML and PSV are collaborating with other large companies in the region to further strengthen the health and socioeconomic climate of Brainport. One such result is an online vitality platform, which provides thousands of employees from regional companies with tips and exercises to help them lead a healthier lifestyle. Interactive teaching programs have also been developed to encourage schoolchildren to explore and learn more about the world of technology.

Smarter and stronger together

Toon Gerbrands, general manager of PSV: 'Collaboration characterizes our Brainport region. By joining forces with ASML and other large companies based in the region, we are building a unique football club as well as a living and working environment that leads the world in the development and application of technology. ASML's expertise in this field is enormous and unique in the world. We, the staff and players, all benefit from this knowledge on and off the soccer field, and are convinced that it will be of even greater value to both PSV and society as a whole in the future. The partnership with ASML is of enormous value to us. The support and commitment we receive from the company is wonderful.'

Lucas van Grinsven, head of Communications & Community Engagement at ASML: 'ASML is doing well, and we owe that in part to the community in which we operate. We would therefore like to give something back. PSV serves as a bridge builder in the community, and together we want the region to flourish. The ASML Community Lounge at the stadium aims to make soccer accessible to everyone, to help newcomers find their place in our region and to enable people lacking the means to enjoy an evening of top-class sport.'

About ASML

ASML is one of the world's leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is a world in which semiconductor technology is everywhere and helps to tackle society's toughest challenges. We contribute to this goal by creating products and services that let chipmakers define the patterns that integrated circuits are made of. We continuously raise the capabilities of our products, enabling our customers to increase the value and reduce the cost of chips. By helping to make chips cheaper and more powerful, we help to make semiconductor technology more attractive for a larger range of products and services, which in turn enables progress in fields such as healthcare, energy, mobility and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in more than 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 28,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML.

Contact information
  • Monique Mols
  • Head of Media Relations
  • +31 652 844 418
  • Sander Hofman
  • Corporate communications manager
  • +31 6 2381 0214

Disclaimer

ASML Holding NV published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
04:04aASML N  : PSV and ASML expand partnership
PU
06/07ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
06/07ASML N  : Partners With Dutch School To Collaborate On Data Science
MT
06/04ASML N  : partners with Jheronimus Academy of Data Science
PU
05/31ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
05/28ASML  : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/26European ADRs Trading Nearly Flat Wednesday; IDEX a Standout
MT
05/26ASML  : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05/26TCS sees pandemic-driven boost in Europe as clients adopt new technologies
RE
05/24ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 012 M 21 949 M 21 949 M
Net income 2021 5 199 M 6 335 M 6 335 M
Net cash 2021 1 837 M 2 238 M 2 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 236 B 287 B 288 B
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 27 248
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 592,80 €
Last Close Price 571,20 €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.43.68%287 212
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION35.68%91 386
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED26.43%67 530
QORVO, INC.9.19%20 593
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.42.07%18 126
ENTEGRIS, INC.20.26%15 660