ASML N : signs 10-year green power purchase agreement with RWE

10-year power purchase agreement signed for the supply of more than 250 gigawatt hours of renewable power per year

Electricity to be supplied from 2021 onwards from a portfolio of diverse renewable energy sources including two Dutch RWE onshore wind farms

ASML and RWE, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies and a major player in global energy trading, have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA). Under the terms of the 10-year agreement starting in 2021, ASML will be provided with 257 gigawatt hours of green electricity per year from RWE.

The power will be delivered from a portfolio of various renewable energy sources across different technologies: two new RWE onshore wind farms in the Netherlands, a Belgian offshore wind farm and a Dutch solar plant. The two RWE windfarms Oostpolderdijk and Westereems are located near Eemshaven and will be commissioned during 2021. The offshore wind farm Nordwester 2, off the coast of Zeebrugge, is operated by the Belgian company Parkwind, and the solar plant, owned by a company in which RWE holds a minority share, is situated near Borssele.

Marijn Vervoorn, ASML's director of Sustainability Strategy, says: 'ASML recognizes climate change as one of humanity's toughest challenges. We are committed to taking our responsibility and supporting the fight against climate change. As part of this commitment, we support the energy transition and aim to source 100% of our energy from responsible, renewable sources, such as wind, solar, and geothermal energy in 2025. This agreement is an important step towards our objective. We also see this agreement as an incentive for sustainable energy companies to invest in new renewable energy parks for local use.'

'We are pleased to support ASML in reducing its carbon footprint,' says Tom Glover, Chief Commercial Officer at RWE Renewables. 'With our broad and international portfolio of renewable assets, we are among the largest producers of green power. The Netherlands is one of our core markets, where we already operate seven onshore wind farms with a total capacity of around 300 megawatts.'

To expand its capacity, the company is currently constructing four new onshore wind farms and a solar plant with a total installed capacity of around 120 megawatts.