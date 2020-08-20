ASML N : unveils EUV Technology Training Center in Taiwan

Log in
08/20/2020 | 03:17am EDT

Today we announced the opening of our Global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) Training Center in Tainan, Taiwan. This new training center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers for its EUV customers in Asia.

Located in the Tainan Science Park, this 1,625 m2 new EUV training center will offer comprehensive training, including EUV machine operating practice in the cleanroom. Currently there are 14 trainers to provide thousands of hours of training courses per year. ASML expects to develop 360 EUV engineers for both internal and customer purposes every year.

'We thank the Tainan Science Park Administration, the government and our customers for their support in helping us to establish this new EUV training center to serve the semiconductor industry,' says Mark Ting, manager of ASML Taiwan.

'ASML is growing with the semiconductor industry and our customers,' Mark continues. 'In 2010, we shipped the first prototype EUV lithography system to TSMC for R&D purposes, marking the beginning of a new era in lithography. In 2017, we shipped the first production-ready system, the TWINSCAN NXE:3400, to TSMC, and three years later, Taiwan has become home to the world's largest EUV installed base.

'Our investment in this Global EUV Technology Training Center represents ASML's commitment to supporting our customers in advanced node manufacturing while expanding our diversified operations in Taiwan,' he concludes.

Supporting customers in a safe and cost-effective way

It takes 18 months to develop an EUV engineer from a novice to a mature engineer who can work independently. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the uncertainties related to traveling. The EUV training center enables both ASML and our customers to train EUV engineers locally in a safe and cost-effective way.

'By placing our Global EUV Technology Training Center in Asia where EUV systems will continue to be installed, we expect to achieve significant savings in both time and money to bring EUV knowledge to those who need it,' says Wayne Allan, executive vice president of ASML Global Customer Support.

ASML also has an EUV training center in South Korea, where it provides training courses to meet the growing customer demand for new EUV engineers.

Disclaimer

ASML Holding NV published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 07:16:08 UTC
