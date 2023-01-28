ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China

THE HAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV
understands steps have been made towards an agreement among
several governments on new restrictions on the semiconductor
manufacturing equipment maker's exports to China, it said on
Saturday.
The Dutch company added that the measures were not expected
to have a material impact on its 2023 financial forecasts.
Its statement follows a Bloomberg report on Friday that said
the United States, Japan and the Netherlands had reached an
agreement following months of talks.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Stephanie van den Berg; editing
by Alison Williams and Jason Neely)