Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASML Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:07 2023-01-27 am EST
620.10 EUR   +0.16%
03:54aASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
RE
03:21aASML says it understands steps made towards agreement on new export restrictions
RE
01/27ASML : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China

01/28/2023 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE HAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV understands steps have been made towards an agreement among several governments on new restrictions on the semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker's exports to China, it said on Saturday.

The Dutch company added that the measures were not expected to have a material impact on its 2023 financial forecasts.

Its statement follows a Bloomberg report on Friday that said the United States, Japan and the Netherlands had reached an agreement following months of talks. (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Stephanie van den Berg; editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
03:54aASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
RE
03:21aASML says it understands steps made towards agreement on new export restrictions
RE
01/27ASML : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
01/27Biden Secures Deal with The Netherlands, Japan to Restrict China Chip Export
MT
01/27U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg
RE
01/27Dutch PM Rutte: may not disclose result of U.S. chip export control talks
RE
01/27Japan, Netherlands to restrict China chip exports
RE
01/26Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomber..
RE
01/26Netherlands Latest to Impose Chip Export Controls on China
MT
01/26Japan, Netherlands to join US in China chip controls -Bloomberg
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASML HOLDING N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 170 M 22 980 M 22 980 M
Net income 2022 5 478 M 5 947 M 5 947 M
Net cash 2022 1 281 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,1x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 247 B 269 B 269 B
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 36 112
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 620,10 €
Average target price 718,90 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.23.08%268 542
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION18.43%65 383
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.16.98%54 624
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.8.09%14 409
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.5.33%12 892
ENTEGRIS, INC.24.61%12 045