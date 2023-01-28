ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China

THE HAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV understands steps have been made towards an agreement among several governments on new restrictions on the semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker's exports to China, it said on Saturday.

The Dutch company added that the measures were not expected to have a material impact on its 2023 financial forecasts.

Its statement follows a Bloomberg report on Friday that said the United States, Japan and the Netherlands had reached an agreement following months of talks. (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Stephanie van den Berg; editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely)