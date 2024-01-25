ASML : price target raised by Oddo BHF

January 25, 2024 at 04:07 am EST Share

Oddo BHF has reiterated its 'outperform' rating on ASML and raised its target price from 800 to 900 euros, following the publication of better-than-expected quarterly results, with orders well above consensus.



'This publication lends credibility to the scenario of a strong rebound in 2025. Even if we lower our EPS a little (mainly due to an increase in the number of shares), EPS growth could be close to 50% in 2025", says the analyst.



The research firm also highlights the value's "structural growth character (continuing technological transitions, construction of strategic production capacities), reinforced by the start of a cyclical recovery".



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.