ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|16-Nov-20
|37,495
|354.93
|13,308,089.48
|17-Nov-20
|24,428
|357.29
|8,728,000.55
|18-Nov-20
|53,642
|357.36
|19,169,522.82
|19-Nov-20
|52,222
|354.63
|18,519,345.29
|20-Nov-20
|18,577
|356.51
|6,622,966.71
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
