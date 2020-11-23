ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 16-Nov-20 37,495 354.93 13,308,089.48 17-Nov-20 24,428 357.29 8,728,000.55 18-Nov-20 53,642 357.36 19,169,522.82 19-Nov-20 52,222 354.63 18,519,345.29 20-Nov-20 18,577 356.51 6,622,966.71

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).