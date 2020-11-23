Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASML Holding N.V.    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/23 10:44:08 am
359.525 EUR   -0.45%
10:11aASML N : reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
10:11aASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
11/17ASML : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

11/23/2020 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
16-Nov-2037,495354.9313,308,089.48
17-Nov-2024,428357.298,728,000.55
18-Nov-2053,642357.3619,169,522.82
19-Nov-2052,222354.6318,519,345.29
20-Nov-2018,577356.516,622,966.71

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
10:11aASML N : reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
10:11aASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
11/17ASML : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
11/16ASML N : reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
11/16ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
11/09ASML N : reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
11/09ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
11/09ASML HOLDING N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/02ASML N : reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
11/02ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 399 M 15 945 M 15 945 M
Net income 2020 3 207 M 3 817 M 3 817 M
Net cash 2020 1 620 M 1 928 M 1 928 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,4x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 151 B 179 B 179 B
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 24 749
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 354,56 €
Last Close Price 361,15 €
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.36.95%178 784
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION48.30%62 448
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED34.34%48 132
QORVO, INC.26.81%16 810
ENTEGRIS, INC.78.12%12 044
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-12.38%10 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ