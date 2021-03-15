Log in
ASML Holding N.V.    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
03/15 11:57:31 am
453 EUR   +1.38%
11:23aASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
03:38aASML  : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03:09aASML N  : publishes agenda for AGM 2021
PU
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

03/15/2021 | 11:23am EDT
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
8-Mar-2173,715437.6032,257,706.11
9-Mar-2172,605444.3032,258,532.19
10-Mar-2171,953448.3232,257,911.40
11-Mar-2170,746455.9732,258,046.55
12-Mar-2172,139447.1632,257,942.15

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 089 M 19 182 M 19 182 M
Net income 2021 4 282 M 5 104 M 5 104 M
Net cash 2021 2 355 M 2 808 M 2 808 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,4x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 185 B 221 B 221 B
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 26 614
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 490,97 €
Last Close Price 446,85 €
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.12.40%221 372
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION11.13%75 001
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED9.95%60 234
QORVO, INC.3.80%19 548
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.29.15%15 906
ENTEGRIS, INC.6.74%13 841
