ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
| Date
| Total repurchased shares
| Weighted average price
| Total repurchased value
| 21-Jun-21
| 54,958
| 568.61
| 31,249,602.43
| 22-Jun-21
| 54,831
| 569.93
| 31,249,777.00
| 23-Jun-21
| 54,361
| 574.85
| 31,249,507.83
| 24-Jun-21
| 54,044
| 578.23
| 31,250,051.27
| 25-Jun-21
| 53,743
| 581.47
| 31,250,135.68
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
