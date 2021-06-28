ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Log in
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
06/28/2021 | 08:00am EDT
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
21-Jun-21 54,958 568.61 31,249,602.43
22-Jun-21 54,831 569.93 31,249,777.00
23-Jun-21 54,361 574.85 31,249,507.83
24-Jun-21 54,044 578.23 31,250,051.27
25-Jun-21 53,743 581.47 31,250,135.68

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
  Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771

 


Financials
Sales 2021 18 028 M 21 525 M 21 525 M
Net income 2021 5 197 M 6 205 M 6 205 M
Net cash 2021 1 641 M 1 959 M 1 959 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,5x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 240 B 287 B 287 B
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 27 248
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 581,50 €
Average target price 599,35 €
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.46.27%287 013
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION33.49%89 913
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED27.53%68 772
QORVO, INC.10.27%20 643
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.44.53%18 131
ENTEGRIS, INC.22.53%15 955