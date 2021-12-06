ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|29-Nov-21
| 121,389
|€704.84
|€85,559,652.82
|30-Nov-21
| -
| -
| -
|01-Dec-21
| -
| -
| -
|02-Dec-21
| 143,441
|€697.59
|€100,063,552.27
|03-Dec-21
| 196,324
|€688.89
|€135,245,581.46
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
