Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASML Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
29-Nov-21 121,389 €704.84€85,559,652.82
30-Nov-21 - - -
01-Dec-21 - - -
02-Dec-21 143,441 €697.59 €100,063,552.27
03-Dec-21 196,324 €688.89€135,245,581.46

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
12/02EUROPE : European stocks fall as Omicron worries rattle investors
RE
12/02Apple warns suppliers of weak demand for iPhone 13 lineup - Bloomberg
RE
12/01Apple warns suppliers of weak demand for iPhone 13 lineup - Bloomberg
RE
11/30TSMC, GlobalFoundries to Benefit From Global Scramble to Secure Supply of Chips, BofA S..
MT
11/29ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
11/26ASML : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/25MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 25, 2021
11/22TRACKINSIGHT : ETFs tracking the Dutch AEX gain on semiconductor frenzy
TI
11/22ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
11/18Dutch Chip Machine Maker ASML Expects $2.3 Billion Sales In China For 2021
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASML HOLDING N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 707 M 21 131 M 21 131 M
Net income 2021 5 560 M 6 281 M 6 281 M
Net cash 2021 127 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,1x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 279 B 315 B 315 B
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 29 025
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 681,20 €
Average target price 791,79 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.73.74%315 092
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION40.06%93 134
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED54.43%81 652
ENTEGRIS, INC.54.05%20 062
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.34.07%16 823
QORVO, INC.-9.84%16 524