ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 29-Nov-21 121,389 €704.84 €85,559,652.82 30-Nov-21 - - - 01-Dec-21 - - - 02-Dec-21 143,441 €697.59 €100,063,552.27 03-Dec-21 196,324 €688.89 €135,245,581.46

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

