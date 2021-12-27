Log in
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

12/27/2021 | 04:29pm EST
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
20-Dec-21 - - -
21-Dec-21133,729€681.71€91,164,249.49
22-Dec-21 - - -
23-Dec-21104,404€702.87€73,382,042.74
24-Dec-21---

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


Financials
Sales 2021 18 707 M 21 189 M 21 189 M
Net income 2021 5 560 M 6 298 M 6 298 M
Net cash 2021 127 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,4x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 292 B 331 B 331 B
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 29 025
Free-Float 96,2%
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.76.81%325 791
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION47.95%98 379
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED70.83%87 471
ENTEGRIS, INC.42.33%18 531
QORVO, INC.-8.54%16 762
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.29.15%16 179