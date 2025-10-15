ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer, reported mixed Q3 results on Wednesday, although its forecasts and order intake seemed to reassure analysts, resulting in a sharp rise in its share price in early trading on the Amsterdam stock exchange.



For the quarter ended September, net profit was €2.12bn, compared with €2.07 million for the same period a year ago. Q3 EPS was €5.49, exceeding the consensus estimate of €5.35.



Revenue rose to €7.52bn from €7.47bn a year earlier, missing the consensus estimate of €7.66bn.



However, the supplier of etching systems used by TSMC, Intel, and Samsung reassured investors with its order intake, which totaled nearly €5.4bn during the quarter, while analysts had expected only €5bn.



The lithography systems manufacturer also provided relief with its forecasts, predicting fourth-quarter revenue of between €9.2bn and €9.8bn, above the market consensus of €9.2bn.



For FY 2025, the Veldhoven-based group anticipates revenue growth of around 15%, again exceeding expectations.



Finally, ASML says it does not expect its revenue for 2026 to be lower than in 2025.



While this forecast does not necessarily point to growth in the coming year, investors welcomed the rather optimistic tone of its statement.



ASML shares rose 3.1% on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., posting the second-best performance on the AEX index and pulling up the index of European technology stocks, which was up 1.4% at the same time.