November 30, 2023 at 01:34 am EST

By Ian Walker

ASML Holding plans to appoint Christophe Fouquet as president and chief executive officer.

The Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker said Thursday that Fouquet's appointment is conditional upon shareholder approval at the annual general meeting on April 24.

It said that simultaneously Co-Presidents Peter Wennink and Martin van den Brink will retire upon completion of their current appointment terms.

Fouquet is currently chief business officer.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-23 0133ET