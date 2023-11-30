By Ian Walker
ASML Holding plans to appoint Christophe Fouquet as president and chief executive officer.
The Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker said Thursday that Fouquet's appointment is conditional upon shareholder approval at the annual general meeting on April 24.
It said that simultaneously Co-Presidents Peter Wennink and Martin van den Brink will retire upon completion of their current appointment terms.
Fouquet is currently chief business officer.
