AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML will hire 100 researchers who are leaving medical technology company Philips, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Tuesday, citing ASML.

ASML was founded as a joint venture between Philips and ASM International in 1984 and has become Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation while Philips has been retrenching and cutting R&D staff after a major recall of respiratory devices.

The companies could not be reached for immediate comment.

