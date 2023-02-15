Advanced search
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:23:03 2023-02-15 am EST
624.30 EUR   +0.52%
04:27aASML: trade war risks increasing, but no 2023 impact on China sales
RE
04:05aAsml N : 2022 Annual Report based on US GAAP
PU
03:35aAsml N : 2022 Annual Report
PU
ASML: trade war risks increasing, but no 2023 impact on China sales

02/15/2023 | 04:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV on Wednesday warned growing global trade and export controls pose a threat to its business, but it does not expect new restrictions on exports to China to affect 2023 earnings.

In a discussion of risks in its annual report, the top supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers outlined how it has already been affected by restrictions introduced by the United States government last year, which were aimed at hobbling China's domestic chip-making industry.

Washington has been pushing the Netherlands and Japan to adopt similar measures.

Curbs imposed by the Dutch government under pressure from the U.S. have prevented ASML from selling its most advanced machines to China since 2019.

"Such developments, including the drive for technological sovereignty, could also lead to long-term changes in global trade, competition and technology supply chains, which could adversely affect our business and growth prospects," ASML said.

Separately on Wednesday, China's semiconductor industry group CSIA warned that further export controls, if they materialise, would damage "China, with detriment to the global economy (and)...interests of consumers worldwide."

In a foreword to the report, ASML CEO Peter Wennink said the company understood that the United States had reached some agreement with its allies in late January but no details have been disclosed publicly and any new restrictions would take months to draw up and enact.

"We understand that steps have been taken that would cover advanced lithography tools as well as other types of equipment," Wennink said.

"We do not expect these measures to have a material effect on our expectations for 2023."

Last month ASML forecast a 25% rise in sales for 2023 with sales to China steady at about 2.2 billion euros, or 14% of 2021 revenue.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

By Toby Sterling


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 21 170 M 22 721 M 22 721 M
Net income 2022 5 478 M 5 880 M 5 880 M
Net cash 2022 1 281 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,1x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 248 B 266 B 266 B
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 36 112
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.23.28%265 944
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION22.82%69 655
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.20.34%54 944
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.11.29%14 839
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.6.28%12 928
ENTEGRIS, INC.29.81%12 689