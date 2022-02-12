Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASML Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/11 11:37:11 am
569.5 EUR   -2.50%
02:19aChinese company denies alleged IP infringement of ASML
RE
02/10China's SMIC earns record revenue in 2021, boosted by global chip shortage
RE
02/09ASML CEO Says Semiconductor Oversupply Fears Unfounded
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese company denies alleged IP infringement of ASML

02/12/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Dongfang Jingyuan Electron, which makes software for chip manufacturing procedures, has denied reports about alleged IP theft from Dutch lithography giant ASML Holding NV, calling them "false information."

On an official social media account on Friday, the company said the "recent appearance of a large number of reports related to our company in online media that are inconsistent with the facts."

Earlier this week, in an annual earnings report, ASML said it had warned its customers against doing business with Dongfang Jinguan, alleging it was marketing products that may infringe on its intellectual property.

ASML added it was considering taking legal action against the company.

ASML dominates the market for lithography machines critical to making chips out of silicon wafers.

U.S. export restrictions have prevented the company from shipping its most breakthrough extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology to customers in China. The curbs in effect prevent Chinese companies from manufacturing advanced computer chips.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
02:19aChinese company denies alleged IP infringement of ASML
RE
02/10China's SMIC earns record revenue in 2021, boosted by global chip shortage
RE
02/09ASML CEO Says Semiconductor Oversupply Fears Unfounded
MT
02/09ASML Warns Against Chinese Group Potentially Stealing IP
MT
02/09ASML CEO sees no near-term danger of chip glut
RE
02/09ASML N : 2021 Annual Report based on US GAAP
PU
02/09ASML publishes 2021 Annual Reports
AQ
02/08Big European nations likely to gain the most from EU chip push
RE
02/08ASML says it supports European Chip Act proposal
RE
02/08ASML N : European Chips Act - ASML position paper
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASML HOLDING N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 745 M 21 379 M 21 379 M
Net income 2021 5 604 M 6 392 M 6 392 M
Net Debt 2021 375 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 229 B 261 B 261 B
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 29 861
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 569,50 €
Average target price 775,51 €
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.-19.41%261 498
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-22.13%82 984
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-13.77%76 821
ENTEGRIS, INC.-10.17%17 838
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.29%15 919
QORVO, INC.-18.64%14 502