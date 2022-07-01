Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  ASML Holding N.V.
  News
  Summary
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:31 2022-07-01 am EDT
434.10 EUR   -4.77%
Chipmakers drag European equities lower ahead of inflation data

07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, with semiconductor stocks leading the slide following tepid outlook from U.S. memory-chip firm Micron Technology, while investors awaited euro zone inflation data for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes.

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics and German chipmaker Infineon fell between 3.1% and 4.1% after Micron gave a significantly weaker-than-expected business outlook.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.8% by 0709 GMT, a day after marking its worst quarter since the pandemic-led selling of early 2020 and tracking a dour Wall Street session on data that exacerbated concerns around a recession. [.N]

Miners and oil and gas companies dipped about 0.3% each as commodity prices slipped on demand concerns. [O/R][MET/L]

The first estimate of June consumer price index for the euro zone will be released at 0900 GMT, and it is likely that inflation accelerated to a record high of 8.4% from 8.1% in May.

Sodexo gained 2.3% after the French catering and food services group reported upbeat third-quarter revenue, citing strong growth in all business segments and geographies.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. -4.79% 434.1 Real-time Quote.-35.50%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.93% 0.65207 Delayed Quote.3.11%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.12% 1.15935 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.741185 Delayed Quote.6.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.09% 0.012084 Delayed Quote.2.90%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -4.42% 22.035 Delayed Quote.-43.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.83% 108.62 Delayed Quote.48.43%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -1.32% 55.28 Delayed Quote.-39.86%
SODEXO 3.88% 69.68 Real-time Quote.-12.98%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. -2.00% 29.43 Real-time Quote.-30.83%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.95% 925.21 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.41% 0.95835 Delayed Quote.8.85%
WTI -1.10% 105.123 Delayed Quote.48.43%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 248 M 23 258 M 23 258 M
Net income 2022 6 500 M 6 795 M 6 795 M
Net cash 2022 1 919 M 2 006 M 2 006 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 182 B 190 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2022 8,09x
EV / Sales 2023 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 30 861
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 455,85 €
Average target price 728,78 €
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.-35.50%190 137
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-40.74%59 238
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-30.30%52 654
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-2.75%12 792
ENTEGRIS, INC.-33.52%12 758
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-28.26%11 400