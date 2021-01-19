Dutch metal and electronics workers plan large strikes -unions

AMSTERDAM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Thousands of metal and
electrotechnical workers in the Netherlands are planning to go
on strike from Thursday in demand of better pay, labor unions
said on Tuesday.
Workers at the factories of chip sector supplier ASML
, truck builder DAF and steel maker ThyssenKrupp
will kick off the strikes on Thursday, followed by
colleagues at Siemens and Scania among
others, the unions said.
Unions demand a higher pay rise than the 2.25% over two
years that employers have offered so far and also want more
options for workers to decide on their schedules.
A labour agreement for the metal and electronics sector
would cover around 160,000 people in the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)