Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASML Holding N.V.    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 01/19 06:36:24 am
441.15 EUR   +0.81%
06:27aDutch metal and electronics workers plan large strikes -unions
RE
02:52aASML : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
02:01aASML : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dutch metal and electronics workers plan large strikes -unions

01/19/2021 | 06:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Thousands of metal and electrotechnical workers in the Netherlands are planning to go on strike from Thursday in demand of better pay, labor unions said on Tuesday.

Workers at the factories of chip sector supplier ASML , truck builder DAF and steel maker ThyssenKrupp will kick off the strikes on Thursday, followed by colleagues at Siemens and Scania among others, the unions said.

Unions demand a higher pay rise than the 2.25% over two years that employers have offered so far and also want more options for workers to decide on their schedules.

A labour agreement for the metal and electronics sector would cover around 160,000 people in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. 0.79% 441.15 Real-time Quote.10.07%
SIEMENS AG 1.05% 121.14 Delayed Quote.1.97%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 2.04% 10.09 Delayed Quote.21.59%
All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
06:27aDutch metal and electronics workers plan large strikes -unions
RE
02:52aASML : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
02:01aASML : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
01/15ASML HOLDING N.V. : annual earnings release
01/15ASML : UBS remains Neutral
MD
01/15ASML : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/14EUROPE : European stocks extend gains for third day, political woes hit Italy
RE
01/14ASML CEO sees U.S.-China trade antagonism outlasting Trump
RE
01/14ASML : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/13ASML : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 443 M 16 289 M 16 289 M
Net income 2020 3 242 M 3 929 M 3 929 M
Net cash 2020 1 312 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
P/E ratio 2020 56,8x
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 180 B 217 B 218 B
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 24 749
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 413,90 €
Last Close Price 437,60 €
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.10.07%217 042
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION15.94%78 849
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED12.55%64 808
QORVO, INC.6.63%20 221
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.23.62%15 312
ENTEGRIS, INC.11.94%14 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ