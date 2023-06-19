EU to air ideas on guarding prized technology with eye on China

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission
will unveil on Tuesday possible measures, such as screening of
outbound investments and export controls, to keep prized EU
technology from countries such as China and prevent it being put
to military use by rivals.
The European Union executive will present its Economic
Security Strategy as a "communication" to EU lawmakers and
countries, whose leaders are set to discuss relations with China
in Brussels next week.
While not a formal legislative proposal, the communication
will lay out strategies the 27-nation EU should consider as it
seeks to "de-risk" from China and avoid sensitive technology
leaking out through exports or investments abroad.
The Commission will need to tread carefully because
granting of export licences and weighing security interests are
national competences that EU governments will want to retain.
A Dutch plan that effectively bars Chinese companies from
buying the most advanced lithography tools of ASML,
which are used to make semiconductors, is a case in point. The
Dutch acted alone, but wanted restrictions throughout the EU. EU
officials point out there is no clear way to do this.
The EU does control exports of specified "dual-use" goods
that can have military applications, but this does not cover
emerging technologies.
"EU member states are not ready to hand over export controls
as a whole but we will probably see something more along the
lines of greater cooperation," an EU diplomat said.
EU diplomats say the bloc must determine carefully what
risks it wants to limit and establish that they cannot be
contained by existing measures.
The Commission could suggest also some form of screening of
foreign students planning to study in technical fields, for
which the Dutch are considering legislation.
