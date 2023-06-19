EU to target export controls on military use goods, outbound investment risks

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission
plans to propose measures this year to address security risks
posed by outbound investments as well as reinforcing export
controls on goods that have both civilian and military uses,
with an eye on rivals such as China.
In a document entitled "European Economic Security
Strategy", seen by Reuters ahead of its presentation on Tuesday,
the Commission sets out its view on how the European Union can
make its economy more resilient and identify emerging risks.
It said these could come from exports and investments that
let know-how leak to foreign rivals in a "narrow set of key
enabling technologies with military implication", giving quantum
computing, artificial intelligence, 6G, biotechnology and
robotics as examples.
The European Union executive will present its
"communication" to EU lawmakers and countries, whose leaders are
set to discuss relations with China in Brussels next week.
The document does not name China, but stresses partnering
with countries who share EU concerns and uses the phrase
"de-risking", its policy of reducing economic reliance on China.
The EU executive will need to tread carefully because
granting of export licences and weighing security interests are
national competences that EU governments will want to retain.
A Dutch plan that effectively bars Chinese companies from
buying the most advanced semiconductor-making tools of ASML
is a case in point
The EU does control exports of specified "dual-use" goods
that can have military applications. The Commission plans to
produce a further list with EU members of technologies critical
to economic security.
"EU member states are not ready to hand over export controls
as a whole but we will probably see something more along the
lines of greater cooperation," an EU diplomat said.
The Commission will also have an eye on inbound investment
and may propose a revision of its screening mechanism before the
end of 2023.
EU diplomats say the bloc must determine carefully what
risks it wants to limit and establish that they cannot be
contained by existing measures.
The Commission document says it will focus on risks to
supply chains, including energy, and to critical infrastructure,
such as telecom networks, as well as guarding against economic
coercion and leaking out of leading-edge technology.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Emma Rumney)