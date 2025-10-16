Oddo BHF confirms its "Outperform" recommendation on ASML shares, while raising its target price for them from €1,020 to €1,050.



The broker highlights that Q3 results confirm a gradual improvement in visibility for 2026, with expected revenue "not expected to be lower than in 2025." It also notes an increase in the number of customers taking advantage of demand related to artificial intelligence, notably with Samsung's return to logic and memory.



According to the note, this favorable trend has led the research firm to slightly revise its forecasts upwards: stronger gross margins, better control of operating expenses, with EPS up around 3% in 2026-2027.



Oddo BHF finally anticipates a robust fourth quarter, with revenue close to €9.5bn and a gross margin of around 52%, supported by the strong momentum of EUV machines, despite a more modest contribution expected from China in 2026.





