Semiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings

The company, a key supplier to computer chip makers, reported a net profit of 1.41 billion euros ($1.44 billion) for the three months ended June 30, up from profit of 1.04 billion euros a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Analysts had estimated a profit of 1.44 billion euros for the quarter. ASML said earnings were affected by higher inflation costs and the delay of recognition of some sales.

Net bookings were up at 8.46 billion euros from 6.97 billion euros in the first quarter.

ASML said it is operating at maximum capacity amid a global semiconductor shortage, which has seen some signs of easing.

"Some customers are indicating signs of slowing demand in certain consumer-driven market segments, yet we still see strong demand for our systems," Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said.

"While we are still planning to ship a record number of systems this year, increasing supply-chain constraints cause delayed starts."

($1 = 0.9765 euros)

