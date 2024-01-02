14:11 ET -- ASML Holding N.V. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Netherlands-based chip-equipment manufacturer said the Dutch government has blocked exports to China of some lithography systems, which are vital to producing semiconductors, in a partial license revocation following U.S. export restrictions. "We do not expect the current revocation of our export license or the latest U.S. export control restrictions to have a material impact on our financial outlook for 2023," ASML said. It previously said the curbs on exports to China wouldn't affect its overall targets for 2025 and 2030, but would alter the regional balance of its sales. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-24 1426ET