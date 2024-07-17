14:41 -- Chipmaker ASML Holding is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. While trade fears push semiconductor shares lower Wednesday, the U.S. is asking the Netherlands and Japan to tighten export controls to China, according to a Bloomberg report. ASML, based in the Netherlands, said its second-quarter revenue from system sales to China rose 20%, while its total sales for the period were 6.24 billion euros ($6.8 billion). The company also forecast 2024 sales of about EUR27.56 billion, below analyst expectations of EUR27.71 billion, according to FactSet. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-24 1457ET