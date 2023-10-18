1340 GMT - ASML Holding is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past eight hours, according to Factiva data, after the Dutch company said it expects revenue next year to be similar to 2023, sending shares lower. The Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker made the disclosure as it reported a drop in third-quarter sales as orders fell 71% compared with the same period a year earlier. ASML's conservative near-term view might in part be due to new China restrictions, Jefferies says in a note. "The new China restrictions announced by the U.S. government may also be partly responsible for the flat outlook, which ASML interprets as being applicable to a limited number of fabs in China," analysts write referring to the fabrication plants in the country which accounted for 46% of its third-quarter revenue. Shares are down 3.65% at EUR552.0 having fallen to a low of EUR544.30 earlier in the session. However, shares are up 11% over the year to date and 38.5% higher on the year. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ian.walker@wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-23 0958ET