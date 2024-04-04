WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to press the Netherlands next week to stop its top chipmaking equipment maker ASML from servicing some tools in China, two people familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. leans on allies in its bid to hobble Beijing's tech sector.

Alan Estevez, the United States export policy chief, will meet in the Netherlands next Monday with officials from the Dutch government and ASML Holding NV to discuss the servicing contracts, the people said. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)