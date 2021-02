Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 3 922 M 5 499 M 5 499 M Net income 2021 130 M 183 M 183 M Net cash 2021 181 M 254 M 254 M P/E ratio 2021 42,6x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 5 748 M 8 060 M 8 060 M EV / Sales 2021 1,42x EV / Sales 2022 1,18x Nbr of Employees 3 824 Free-Float 68,3% Chart ASOS PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASOS PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 5 990,48 GBX Last Close Price 5 772,00 GBX Spread / Highest target 52,5% Spread / Average Target 3,79% Spread / Lowest Target -41,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Nicholas Timothy Beighton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Mathew James Dunn Chief Financial Officer & Director Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman Ian Dyson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Karen Geary Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ASOS PLC 20.68% 8 060 AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.22% 1 636 535 JD.COM, INC. 20.69% 164 426 WAYFAIR INC. 29.64% 30 133 ETSY, INC. 27.74% 28 657 MONOTARO CO., LTD. 30.67% 16 027