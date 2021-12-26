ASOS : Brits gear up for Boxing Day extravaganza with 16 million people expected to hit the sales today

£2.1bn expected to be added to the UK economy today, with Brits spending an average of £136 per person *

Comes as ASOS launches Trends Report revealing fashion 'must haves' for 2022 and the biggest fashion buys of 2021

December 26, 2021: 16 million Brits will be looking for bargains in the Boxing Day sales today, as £2.1bn is expected to be added to the UK economy in one day.** Queues outside stores might be down however, as nearly a quarter of adults (23%) plan to do some online shopping, saying it's easier to spot the best sale items and bag a bargain.***

Gen Zs and Millennials are the biggest bargain hunters, with three in five (67%) saying they're hitting the sales this year and jeans (45%), coats (36%) and trainers (36%) rank at the top of their wish list.

As Brits plan their 2022 wardrobe, the resurgence of the 90s fit is set to continue, with baggy jeans, cargo pants and bright, bold colours leading the way. A quarter (24%) of 18-35 year-olds say they will be wearing oversized fits in 2022 and a fifth (20%) say they will be going for big and bold colours.

This is a continuation from 2021 where oversized styles accounted for 60% of male jersey tops sales and there was a 135% increase in the number of women's flares sold, with 446,000 pairs bought in the last year. The resurgence of the 90s was also seen on ASOS Marketplace with searches for 'halter top' up a huge +37,437%.

Vanessa Spence, Commercial Design and Visual Director, ASOS said: "90s trends are still massively popular among 20 somethings who didn't get to experience flares and crop tops the last time around. We're also going to see 00s trends have a revival next year, so expect low rise jeans, double denim and mini skirts to feature in lots of edits. If you need inspiration after living lockdown in muted colours, pop bright colours were seen across all the catwalks in the recent shows so are going to be huge in 2022."

Other hot trends from 2021 which are predicted to continue in 2022, include:

Green with envy : Bold Green has been the colour of the moment. Pink colours are also predicted to be big favourites in 2022.

: Bold Green has been the colour of the moment. Pink colours are also predicted to be big favourites in 2022. The Lipstick Effect : cult favourites Mac Velvet Teddy and Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk drove lipstick sales in 2021. ASOS Face + Body experts predict lip gloss is going to be the big seller of 2022.

: cult favourites Mac Velvet Teddy and Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk drove lipstick sales in 2021. ASOS Face + Body experts predict lip gloss is going to be the big seller of 2022. Less comfort, more chic : the second half of the year saw an 30% uptick in sales of black trousers.

: the second half of the year saw an 30% uptick in sales of black trousers. Wedding bells are chiming again: ASOS became the destination for fashion focused brides and bridesmaids, with 1.5m wedding and bridesmaid dresses sold across 113 countries. Lace detailing was the feature brides wanted most, with 15,000 brides choosing to walk down the aisle in ASOS' Iris maxi wedding dress which features a lace bodice. Sage green was the colour of choice for bridesmaids' dresses. Grooms and male guests were also well suited and booted, with sales of more than 100,000 complete suits and demand for formal shoes up by 80%.

ASOS became the destination for fashion focused brides and bridesmaids, with 1.5m wedding and bridesmaid dresses sold across 113 countries. Lace detailing was the feature brides wanted most, with 15,000 brides choosing to walk down the aisle in ASOS' Iris maxi wedding dress which features a lace bodice. Sage green was the colour of choice for bridesmaids' dresses. Grooms and male guests were also well suited and booted, with sales of more than 100,000 complete suits and demand for formal shoes up by 80%. Going 'out out': one pair of high heels was sold every 13 seconds in the second half of 2021, as Brits took pleasure in socialising again after lockdown ended.

In 2022, eyes will also be on the telly to take fashion inspiration after The Love Island effect worked its magic this year - Love Island winner, Millie Court, was seen out in a tie-dye co-ord which then sold out within a week. She was given a run for her money by Sex Education's Jackson Marchetti, who triggered 34,000 sales of varsity jackets during the autumn/winter season.

The full report can be read here.

