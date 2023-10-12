ASOS Plc is a United Kingdom-based is a global fashion retailer. The Company's segments include the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and the Rest of the World. It has approximately 17 brands, including ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, ASOS Luxe, As You, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Weekend Collective, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, Dark Future, Unrvlld Spply, Crooked Tongues, Day Social and Actual. The Company sells products across the world and has Websites focusing on the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, Denmark and Poland. The Company has a warehouse network, which includes over four fulfillment centers and approximately five returns centers. The Company's local delivery and return options include next-day delivery and same-day delivery, dispatched from state-of-the-art fulfillment centers in the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.

Sector Consumer Cyclicals