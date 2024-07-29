ASOS Plc is a United Kingdom-based global fashion retailer. The Companyâs segments include the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and the Rest of the World. It has approximately 17 own brands, including ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, ASOS Luxe, As You, Collusion, Topshop Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, Dark Future, Unrvlld Spply, Crooked Tongues, Day Social and Actual. The Company sells products across the world and has Websites targeting countries that include the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark and Poland. The Companyâs warehouse network includes four fulfillment centers and five returns centers, enabling them to provide next day delivery to the majority of its global customer base. Its Barnsley and Lichfield warehouses service both the United Kingdom and Rest of World territories, with Eurohub servicing Europe and Atlanta servicing North America.