ASOS : Statement from ASOS plc

ASOS plc

Response to media reporting

ASOS plc ("the Company") notes recent media reporting and confirms that it is in the final stages of agreeing an amendment to the future financial covenants in its Revolving Credit Facility, which matures in July 2024. This action will give ASOS significantly increased financial flexibility, against the uncertain economic backdrop. ASOS retains a strong liquidity position and this is a prudent step in the current environment.

This announcement includes inside information.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of ASOS is Anna Suchopar, General Counsel and Company Secretary.

For further information:

