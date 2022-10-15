Advanced search
    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
531.50 GBX   -1.94%
ASOS : Statement from ASOS plc

10/15/2022 | 09:03am EDT
ASOS plc

Response to media reporting

ASOS plc ("the Company") notes recent media reporting and confirms that it is in the final stages of agreeing an amendment to the future financial covenants in its Revolving Credit Facility, which matures in July 2024. This action will give ASOS significantly increased financial flexibility, against the uncertain economic backdrop. ASOS retains a strong liquidity position and this is a prudent step in the current environment.

This announcement includes inside information.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of ASOS is Anna Suchopar, General Counsel and Company Secretary.

For further information:

ASOS Plc

Tel: 020 7756 1000

José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, Chief Executive Officer

Mathew Dunn, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Katy Mecklenburgh, Director of Group Finance

Taryn Rosekilly, Director of Investor Relations

Katja Hall, Director of Corporate Affairs

Website: www.asosplc.com/investors

Headland Consultancy

Tel: 020 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle / Stephen Malthouse

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7742 4000

Bill Hutchings / Will Vanderspar

Numis Securities

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Alex Ham / Jonathan Wilcox / Tom Jacob

Berenberg

Michelle Wilson / Jen Clarke

Tel: 020 3207 7800

Background note

ASOS is a destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings around the world, with a purpose to give its customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be. Through its app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in ten languages and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can shop a curated edit of over 100,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 global and local third-party brands alongside a mix of fashion-led own-brand labels - ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT. ASOS aims to give all of its customers a truly frictionless experience, with an ever-greater number of different payment methods and hundreds of local delivery and return options, including Next-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery, dispatched from state-of-the-art fulfilment centres in the UK, US and Germany.

Disclaimer

ASOS plc published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 13:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
