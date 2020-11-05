ASOS appoints José Antonio Ramos Calamonte as Chief Commercial Officer

London, 5th November 2020: ASOS, one of the world's leading online fashion retailers, today announces the appointment of José Antonio Ramos Calamonte as Chief Commercial Officer. The hire marks the latest appointment in a series of newly-created roles designed to further strengthen the ASOS executive team and ensure the company has the strategic capability required for the next stage of growth.

José Antonio joins ASOS from Portuguese fashion company, Salsa Jeans, where he held the position of Chief Executive Officer for almost two years. Prior to this, José Antonio led on commercial strategy for high-profile brands including Esprit, Carrefour Spain and Inditex during a results-driven 23 year career. He has extensive multichannel experience, having worked across both online and physical retail, with expertise in trading, merchandising, price, and promotion.

In his role at ASOS, which he starts on 4th January 2021, José Antonio will be responsible for leading and driving ASOS' product and trading strategy globally, encompassing design, sourcing, garment technology, buying and merchandising, global trading, Studios and creative. He will oversee product, category and range strategy, pricing and margin, own-label product innovation, and brand partnerships, leading a team of more than 1,000 people.

Nick Beighton, Chief Executive Officer, ASOS, commented: "I'm pleased to welcome José Antonio to our expanding executive team. His extensive commercial experience overseeing a wide range of disciplines will be an indispensable asset for us, and we're excited to have him on board as we continue the next stage of our journey."

José Antonio Ramos Calamonte added: "I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to join such a unique company in ASOS and apply my experience to an organisation that is renowned for its innovation and dynamism. The scale of the role, the quality of the team and the excitement around ASOS' growth plans were simply unmissable."

José Antonio, who holds a double degree in Business Administration and Law from Comillas Pontifical University, and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, will join the senior management team led by Nick Beighton, Chief Executive Officer. Fellow executive members are Mat Dunn, Chief Financial Officer; Mark Holland, Chief Operating Officer; Cliff Cohen, Chief Information Officer; Robert Birge, Chief Growth Officer; Jo Butler, Chief People Officer; and Patrik Silén, Chief Strategy Officer.

Last month, ASOS announced its results for the year ending 31st August 2020. Over the preceding 12 month period, the company delivered a 19% year-on-year growth in revenues to £3.26bn with profit before tax rising more than 300% to £142.1m. These results were underpinned by strong sales growth across all geographies and an increase in active customers to 23.4m.

-ends-