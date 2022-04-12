Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ASOS Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/11 11:35:11 am EDT
1538.00 GBX   -3.15%
02:55aFashion Retailer Asos Swings to Loss in Fiscal H1 on Higher Expenses
MT
02:53aASOS first half profit falls 87% on supply chain constraints
RE
02:11aASOS : Interim Results for the six months to 28 February 2022
PU
ASOS first half profit falls 87% on supply chain constraints

04/12/2022 | 02:53am EDT
A keyboard and a shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed ASOS logo in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) -British online fashion retailer ASOS reported an 87% fall in first half profit, reflecting supply chain constraints impacting stock availability and cost inflation, though it did maintain its guidance for the full year.

The group, which in October warned on full year profit and parted ways with its CEO, said on Tuesday it made adjusted profit before tax of 14.8 million pounds ($19.3 million) in the six months to Feb. 28, down from 112.9 million pounds in the previous corresponding period. Revenue rose 4% to 2.0 billion pounds.

Apart from the removal of Russia's contribution to the second half following last month's decision to suspend sales, ASOS's full year 2021-22 guidance remained unchanged.

ASOS, which sells fast-fashion aimed at 20-somethings, said there was a greater risk to guidance than normal in the second half as the full impact of recent inflationary pressure on consumers and the potential impact on discretionary spending were yet to be felt.

However, it said that despite the external challenges it expected sales growth to accelerate in the second half.

ASOS said that its forecast reflected an improved stock profile, the easing of comparative growth rates, the return of event and holiday-led demand, increased marketing investment and improved lead-times as supply chain constraints ease.

Shares in ASOS, down 71% over the last year, closed Monday at 1,538 pence, valuing the business at 1.54 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7680 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
