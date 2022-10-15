Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ASOS Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
531.50 GBX   -1.94%
09:03aAsos : Statement from ASOS plc
PU
10/14ASOS : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/29UK's Next warns of second cost of living crisis from sterling plunge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASOS in talks to amend credit facility terms

10/15/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at ASOS offices in London

(Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS on Saturday said it was seeking an amendment to the terms of its borrowing agreements.

"ASOS is in the final stages of agreeing an amendment to the future financial covenants in its Revolving Credit Facility, which matures in July 2024," the company said in a statement.

The online fashion retailer's lenders including Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group were lining up AlixPartners and law firm Clifford Chance to advise them on the unfolding situation, Sky News reported earlier.

ASOS said last month it expected full-year profit to be around the lower end of its guidance after weaker than projected August sales.

It said sales measured in constant currency for the year to Aug. 31 would rise by about 2% while net debt would be about 150 million pounds ($167.55 million), both below market consensus and company guidance.

ASOS said on Saturday it retained a strong liquidity position and called the loan amendments a "prudent step".

"This action will give ASOS significantly increased financial flexibility, against the uncertain economic backdrop," it said.

British retail sales fell much more than expected in August, in another sign that the economy is sliding into recession as the cost of living crunch squeezes households' disposable spending.

($1 = 0.8953 pounds)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC -1.94% 531.5 Delayed Quote.-77.77%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.20% 142.82 Delayed Quote.-23.63%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.63% 42.45 Delayed Quote.-11.19%
All news about ASOS PLC
09:03aAsos : Statement from ASOS plc
PU
10/14ASOS : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/29UK's Next warns of second cost of living crisis from sterling plunge
RE
09/28Britain's Boohoo cuts outlook as consumers rein in spending
RE
09/23The gap between reality and fiction
MS
09/23Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, M..
MS
09/23RBC Downgrades Asos to Sector Perform from Outperform, Cuts PT
MT
09/23ASOS : RBC is less optimistic
MD
09/21ASOS : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/19ASOS Plc(LSE:ASC) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASOS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 005 M 4 493 M 4 493 M
Net income 2022 -3,58 M -4,02 M -4,02 M
Net Debt 2022 132 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 -61,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 530 M 594 M 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 126
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart ASOS PLC
Duration : Period :
ASOS Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 531,50 GBX
Average target price 1 073,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Ramos Calamonte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mathew James Dunn Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jørgen Madsen Lindemann Chairman
Karen Geary Independent Non-Executive Director
Luke Giles William Jensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASOS PLC-77.77%594
AMAZON.COM, INC.-35.88%1 089 050
JD.COM, INC.-39.59%64 674
COUPANG, INC.-44.59%28 762
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.21%17 584
ETSY, INC.-57.77%11 705