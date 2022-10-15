ASOS in talks with lenders to amend terms of $391 mln facility

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British online fashion
retailer ASOS is in talks with lenders to amend the
terms of its 350 million pound ($391 million) borrowing
facility, it said on Saturday.
"ASOS ... confirms that it is in the final stages of
agreeing an amendment to the future financial covenants in its
revolving credit facility, which matures in July 2024," it said
in a statement.
The retailer said the move would give it significantly
increased financial flexibility, against an uncertain economic
backdrop.
"ASOS retains a strong liquidity position and this is a
prudent step in the current environment," it said.
The statement was issued after Sky News reported that ASOS
had recently approached its lenders, including Barclays
, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group, to
amend its borrowing agreements.
Sky News said the lenders were lining up AlixPartners and
law firm Clifford Chance to advise them on an "unfolding
situation".
ASOS, which sells fashion to 20-somethings, was an early
pandemic winner as locked-down consumers shopped online but has
struggled as people returned to stores and its shares have
slumped 78% so far this year.
It warned last month that it expected profit before tax in
the year to Aug. 31 to be around the bottom end of its guidance
of 20 million pounds to 60 million pounds after weaker than
projected August sales.
It said the August shortfall reflected the impact of
accelerating inflationary pressures on consumers and a slow
start to autumn/winter shopping.
ASOS also forecast full-year net debt of about 150 million
pounds, which was higher than previous guidance.
The Sky News report also said at least one major trade
credit insurer which provides cover to ASOS's suppliers in the
event of its failure to pay them is said to have decided to
reduce its support.
"This happened towards the end of August and there has been
no adverse impact on trading relationships with our suppliers,"
ASOS said in response.
ASOS is due to report full-year results on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8953 pounds)
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru and James Davey in
London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Clarke)