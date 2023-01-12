Advanced search
    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-01-11 am EST
586.00 GBX   +1.30%
ASOS revenue down 3% in key Christmas period
RE
ASOS revenue down 3% in key Christmas period
RE
01/11UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
ASOS revenue down 3% in key Christmas period

01/12/2023 | 02:11am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer ASOS reported a 3% fall in revenue over the four months to the end of December, hurt by weaker demand and postal strikes in its biggest market Britain.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 058 M 4 920 M 4 920 M
Net income 2023 -84,0 M -102 M -102 M
Net Debt 2023 195 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 585 M 709 M 709 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 351
Free-Float 65,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 586,00 GBX
Average target price 820,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Ramos Calamonte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katy Mecklenburgh Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Madsen Lindemann Chairman
Rowenna Mai Fyfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Eugenia Marie Ulasewicz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASOS PLC14.79%709
AMAZON.COM, INC.13.20%970 075
JD.COM, INC.12.31%98 689
COUPANG, INC.23.25%30 538
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.98%28 759
ETSY, INC.12.45%16 929