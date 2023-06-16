Advanced search
    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-06-16 am EDT
370.40 GBX   -1.59%
01:24pAsos : Back to profitability
Alphavalue
08:25aRBC Raises Asos PT, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
05:30aASOS : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Asos : Back to profitability

06/16/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 547 M 4 526 M 4 526 M
Net income 2023 -245 M -313 M -313 M
Net Debt 2023 282 M 360 M 360 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 448 M 571 M 571 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 351
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart ASOS PLC
Duration : Period :
ASOS Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 376,40 GBX
Average target price 612,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Ramos Calamonte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Robert Glithero Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Madsen Lindemann Chairman
Rowenna Mai Fyfield Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Eugenia Marie Ulasewicz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASOS PLC-26.27%571
AMAZON.COM, INC.51.32%1 304 194
JD.COM, INC.-28.81%62 597
COUPANG, INC.15.36%30 187
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.23%21 688
ETSY, INC.-19.88%11 838
