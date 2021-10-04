ASOS PUBLISHES ETHNICITY PAY GAP DATA FOR THE FIRST TIME

Figures show median pay for ethnic minority employees is now 5.9% higher compared to their white counterparts, a 21.2% improvement in the overall median ethnicity pay gap since 2020

Data published alongside Gender Pay as part of drive for transparency and inclusivity at

ASOS

ASOS Alongside targets on gender representation, ASOS plans to double ethnic minority leadership within two years, aiming to have over 15% ethnic minority representation across its combined leadership by 2023.

4 October 2021, London - ASOS, one of the world's leading online fashion retailers, has today published its Ethnicity Pay Gap data (EPG) for the first time, showing the 2021 median pay for ethnic minorities is 5.9% higher than their white counterparts, a 21.2% improvement in its overall median ethnicity pay gap year on year.1

The data has been published following the release of ASOS' new diversity targets set within its new 2030 Fashion with Integrity goals, part of ASOS' long running corporate responsibility programme aimed at minimising the business's impact on the planet and delivering positive benefits for people.2

Through the Be Diverse goal within the programme, the company aims to reach over 15% ethnic minority representation across its combined leadership team by 2023, alongside 50% female representation, reflecting UK demographics. Whilst it is not yet a legal requirement to publish EPG data, ASOS has taken this step in order to inform and support its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) agenda. The company believes it is one of the first major fashion retailers to do so.3

ASOS' overall ethnicity pay gap has improved by 21.2%, to -5.9% in 2021 from 15.3% in 2020, however the business still has pay gaps between different ethnic groups - with a median pay gap of 13.4% for Black / Black British ASOSers, and 14.1% for Mixed / Multiple Ethnic Groups in comparison to their White counterparts. The single biggest driver of these gaps is underrepresentation of ethnic minority ASOSers at leadership level, alongside unequal representation of different ethnic minority groups across different functions.

Currently, ethnic minority ASOSers make up 19% of the overall workforce but only account for 7% of combined leadership roles, which the business is working hard to change. Alongside signing up to the Race At Work Charter, and building D&I targets into its Executive Team's objectives, earlier this year, ASOS launched Future Leaders, a 13-month development programme prioritising the 200+ ethnic minority women in mid-level roles across the business. 71 ASOSers are on the first cohort, with another cohort launching in January.

Today's report shows that ASOS' gender pay gap is 32.3%, up from 30.6% in 2019/20. This is a result of women being underrepresented in higher paid roles in leadership and in technology, combined with a high proportion of women in entry level roles in its Customer Care and Commercial teams. ASOS outsources a significant proportion of Supply Chain and Logistics roles at the same level, which are predominantly filled by men - their salaries are not included in the data.

Whilst there have been significant improvements over the past year, with the number of women holding leadership roles now at 42% (up 23% on 2020), the number of women in the lower two pay quartiles has also increased. ASOS is working to appoint more women into leadership roles, with a target of 50% by 2023. The business is also recruiting more women into its technology departments, with the goal of more than 40% female representation in Engineering, Product and Science roles by