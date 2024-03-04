Asos PLC - London-based online fashion retailer - Reports that Camelot Capital Partners LLC, closely associated with Non-Executive Director William Barker, purchased 25,000 Asos shares at GBP3.75 each for GBP93,725 in total on Tuesday last week. Barker is the founder and chief executive officer of Camelot, an investment management firm based in California. Camelot now holds 17.3 million shares in Asos.
Current stock price: 366.60 pence, down 1.4% late on Monday morning
12-month change: down 61%
By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter
