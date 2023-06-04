Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ASOS Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-06-02 am EDT
350.40 GBX   +2.46%
05:08aAsos had GBP1 billion bid approach from Turkish peer - Times
AN
06/02SocGen Reduces Asos PT, Keeps Buy Recommendation
MT
06/02Jefferies raises GCP Infrastructure to 'hold'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asos had GBP1 billion bid approach from Turkish peer - Times

06/04/2023 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Asos PLC received a takeover approach from a Turkish company backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Sunday Times reported, citing "City sources".

The sources said online fashion retailer Trendyol BV approached its UK peer in late December with a potential deal that would have valued Asos at between GBP10 and GBP12 a share, triple its current price. This would have valued Asos at more than GBP1 billion.

The Times said there are no live talks, and Asos and Trendyol declined comment.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/asos-on-bid-alert-after-approach-from-alibaba-backed-rival-zgsrzbkfg

Asos shares will drop out of the FTSE 250 index from Monday, June 19, having been demoted at the quarterly review last week. Asos shares closed up 2.5% on Friday at 350.37 pence but are down 78% over the past 12 months.

In December alone, when the Times said the bid approach took place, the stock lost 21%, falling from 643.50p at the start of the month to 510.50p by the end.

Alibaba closed up 1.5% at USD84.27 in New York on Friday.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.53% 84.27 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
ASOS PLC 2.46% 350.4 Delayed Quote.-31.36%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.71% 19149.31 Delayed Quote.1.57%
All news about ASOS PLC
05:08aAsos had GBP1 billion bid approach from Turkish peer - Times
AN
06/02SocGen Reduces Asos PT, Keeps Buy Recommendation
MT
06/02Jefferies raises GCP Infrastructure to 'hold'
AN
06/01Once-high-flying retailer ASOS falls after FTSE 250 relegation
RE
06/01Morgan Stanley raises ConvaTec to 'overweight'
AN
06/01ASOS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/31British Land Co drops out of FTSE 100; IMI joins blue-chips
AN
05/31Managing expectations
MS
05/31Analysts recommendations: Asos, Burberry, Chevron, Microsoft, N..
MS
05/31ASOS : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASOS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 604 M 4 496 M 4 496 M
Net income 2023 -244 M -305 M -305 M
Net Debt 2023 289 M 361 M 361 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1,38x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 417 M 520 M 520 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 351
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart ASOS PLC
Duration : Period :
ASOS Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 350,40 GBX
Average target price 696,04 GBX
Spread / Average Target 98,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Ramos Calamonte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katy Mecklenburgh Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Madsen Lindemann Chairman
Rowenna Mai Fyfield Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Eugenia Marie Ulasewicz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASOS PLC-31.36%520
AMAZON.COM, INC.46.15%1 274 849
JD.COM, INC.-36.88%55 501
COUPANG, INC.12.37%29 405
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.92%20 287
ETSY, INC.-29.03%10 486
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer