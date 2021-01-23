Log in
Asos is front-runner to buy Topshop brand, Sky News says

01/23/2021 | 08:30pm EST
Smartphone with an ASOS app and a keyboard are seen in front of a displayed ASOS logo in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS Plc has emerged as a surprise front-runner to buy the Topshop brand from the administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group, Sky News reported on Saturday.

ASOS is in the lead to buy the brand for more than 250 million pounds ($342.10 million), the report said. https://bit.ly/3990EGm

ASOS and Arcadia declined to comment.

Retailer Next Plc said on Thursday it had pulled out of the bidding as it was unable to meet the price expectations of the collapsed fashion chain.

ASOS is not holding any talks about buying Topshop stores, Sky News said, citing unnamed insiders. But it was also keen to acquire Arcadia's Miss Selfridge brand alongside Topshop and Topman, Sky said.

ASOS is competing against rivals including Boohoo Group, U.S. retailer Authentic Brands Group, which is working with JD Sports Fashion Plc, and Chinese fashion group Shein, the report added.

Arcadia went into administration in November, putting more than 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming Britain's biggest corporate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.7308 pounds)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
