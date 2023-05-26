Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ASOS Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:10:21 2023-05-26 am EDT
424.75 GBX   +1.59%
04:06aMiners lift FTSE; Biden says US will avoid default
AN
03:50aUK Online Retailer Asos Obtains GBP75 Million from Share Sale
MT
03:40aAsos raises GBP75 million to support turnaround plan
AN
Asos raises GBP75 million to support turnaround plan

05/26/2023 | 03:40am EDT
(Alliance News) - Asos PLC on Friday said that it has raised GBP75 million through a share placing, in order to support its Driving Change agenda.

The online fashion retailer placed a total of 17.9 million shares at 418.1 pence each. The funds raised will go towards its new agenda, which is designed to return Asos to sustainable profit and cash generation by the second half of this year.

Asos shares were trading 1.8% higher at 425.60p each in London on Friday morning.

Back in October, Asos announced the turnaround plan. It committed to improving inventory management, reducing its costs and reinforcing its leadership team. The plan was one of Jose Calamonte's first acts as chief executive.

However, some City analysts felt a fundraise would be necessary to get the ball rolling.

Analysts at Shore Capital said earlier in May: "Given the ongoing restructuring and cost savings initiatives, it is becoming increasingly evident that Asos will need to seek further capital infusion to support its long-term viability, in our view."

Asos on Thursday also announced a new long-term GBP275 million financing facility, alongside the fundraising plan.

Asos has entered into a GBP200 million senior term loan and a GBP75 million super senior revolving facility with specialist lender Bantry Bay Capital Ltd through to April 2026, which will replace the existing GBP350 million revolving credit facility which was due to expire in November 2024.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

