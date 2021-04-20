Log in
    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/20 07:47:24 am
5172.695 GBX   -2.70%
07:49aCAPITAL MARKETS EVENT : Retail @ ASOS (Presentation)
PU
04/12ASOS  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/12ASOS  : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
Capital Markets Event: Retail @ ASOS (Presentation)

04/20/2021 | 07:49am EDT
1. Truly global retailer

2. The ASOS Brands

3. The ASOS Platform

4. The ASOS Experience

Design that can't

One platform with all

Inspiring, exciting,

be found anywhere

the relevant product,

friction-free and

else

all of the time

personalised

5. Effective, efficient and sustainable model

2. The ASOS Brands

3. The ASOS Platform

4. The ASOS Experience

Design that can't

One platform with all

Inspiring, exciting,

be found anywhere

the relevant product,

friction-free and

else

all of the time

personalised

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASOS plc published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 970 M 5 552 M 5 552 M
Net income 2021 149 M 208 M 208 M
Net cash 2021 108 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 294 M 7 406 M 7 404 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 824
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart ASOS PLC
Duration : Period :
ASOS Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5 995,12 GBX
Last Close Price 5 316,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Timothy Beighton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mathew James Dunn Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Ian Dyson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Geary Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASOS PLC11.14%7 406
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.38%1 699 886
JD.COM, INC.-12.46%118 806
WAYFAIR INC.39.64%32 705
ETSY, INC.19.83%26 872
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.62%15 204
