Capital Markets Event: Retail @ ASOS (Presentation)

Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 3 970 M 5 552 M 5 552 M Net income 2021 149 M 208 M 208 M Net cash 2021 108 M 151 M 151 M P/E ratio 2021 35,6x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 5 294 M 7 406 M 7 404 M EV / Sales 2021 1,31x EV / Sales 2022 1,08x Nbr of Employees 3 824 Free-Float 68,3% Chart ASOS PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASOS PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Average target price 5 995,12 GBX Last Close Price 5 316,00 GBX Spread / Highest target 60,6% Spread / Average Target 12,8% Spread / Lowest Target -36,0% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Nicholas Timothy Beighton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Mathew James Dunn Chief Financial Officer & Director Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman Ian Dyson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Karen Geary Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ASOS PLC 11.14% 7 406 AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.38% 1 699 886 JD.COM, INC. -12.46% 118 806 WAYFAIR INC. 39.64% 32 705 ETSY, INC. 19.83% 26 872 ALLEGRO.EU SA -33.62% 15 204