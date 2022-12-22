Advanced search
IN BRIEF: Asos hires Google Ads Marketing chief as non-exec director

12/22/2022 | 03:34am EST
Asos PLC - London-based online fashion retailer - Adds Marie Gulin-Merle to board as a non-executive director, starting on February 1. Gulin-Merle is the New York-based global vice president of Ads Marketing for Google, leading all marketing activities for the Ads business of the main operation of Alphabet Inc. She previously worked in fashion, having been chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein and also working for L'Oreal SA.

"Marie joins us with a depth of relevant industry knowledge across international e-commerce, marketing, beauty and brands," says Asos Chair Jorgen Lindemann. "The board will greatly benefit from Marie's expertise, and we look forward to working closely with her."

Current stock price: 511.50 pence, down 0.4% in London early Thursday

12-month change: down 78%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

