(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

James Fisher & Sons PLC, up 3.8% at 360.00 pence, 12-month range 241p-427.5p. The marine services firm's shares rise following the publication of its interim results on Thursday, which saw its shares fall initially but recover to close higher. James Fisher swung to a pretax loss in the first half of 2023 of GBP4.4 million from a profit of GBP5.2 million a year before. This was despite revenue rising 17% GBP252.0 million from GBP215.0 million. The loss was due to GBP9.3 million in refinancing legal and advisory costs, as well as higher interest rates, which James Fisher said offset a positive operating performance. The stock is up 5.9% over the past week.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Asos PLC, down 1.8% at 387.4p, 12-month range 320.33p-1,015p. The online clothing retailer edges lower after the latest UK retail sales data. According to the Office for National Statistics, non-store retailing - a category mostly comprising online retailers - fell on a monthly basis in August, getting a boost from the wet weather and a range of promotions in July. Overall retail sales ticked up, led by growth in food stores and non-food stores. On AIM, online competitor boohoo is down just 0.3%.

