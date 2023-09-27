(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
FTSE 100
UBS cuts Croda International price target to 6,300 (6,800) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Glencore price target to 560 (550) pence - 'buy'
Morgan Stanley cuts Centrica to 'equal-weight' - price target 190 pence
Berenberg raises Flutter price target to 16,900 (16,000) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Entain price target to 1,650 (1,930) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg reinitiates Relx with 'buy' - price target 3,270 pence
Jefferies cuts Land Securities to 'underperform' (hold) - price target 465 (641) pence
Redburn cuts Whitbread to 'sell' - price target 3,000 pence
FTSE 250
Liberum raises Wizz Air to 'hold' (sell) - price target 2,000 pence
UBS raises International Distribution Services target to 315 (296) pence - 'neutral'
UBS cuts Petershill Partners to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 160 (245) pence
RBC raises Hunting price target to 405 (400) pence - 'outperform'
Jefferies cuts Derwent London to 'hold' (buy) - price target 1,913 (3,399) pence
Jefferies cuts Great Portland to 'hold' (buy) - price target 387 (706) pence
Jefferies cuts British Land to 'underperform' (hold) - price target 250 (420) pence
SMALL CAP
UBS cuts DFS Furniture price target to 121 (125) pence - 'neutral'
UBS cuts Card Factory price target to 109 (110) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises Just Eat Takeaway price target to 1,444.80 (1,443) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs cuts Asos price target to 485 (515) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays cuts Asos price target to 445 (450) pence - 'equal weight'
Jefferies cuts Asos price target to 400 (500) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies raises BHP price target to 2,900 (2,700) pence - 'buy'
