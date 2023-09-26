(Adds new items and updates futures)

Sept 26 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday with futures up 0.25%.

* BRITISH LAND: British Land said Meta had surrendered one of the two buildings it had leased at London's Regent's Place, leading to an earnings per share dilution of about 0.6 pence for the property firm's half-year period.

* OFWAT: England and Wales water regulator Ofwat said that companies including Thames Water will have to

return

114 million pounds ($138.83 million) to customers next year for underperformance.

* SMITHS GROUP: British industrial technology company Smiths Group posted a 20% rise in operating profit in the 12 months to the end of July as demand for scanners, valves and connectors soared, helped by decarbonisation trends.

* ASOS: British online fashion retailer ASOS reported a 10% fall in full-year revenue but said it was profitable in its final quarter and its recovery plan was making progress.

* A.G. BARR: Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr posted a marginal rise in its first-half profit, helped by strong demand for its cocktail mixes, soft drinks and price hikes of its products.

* OIL: Oil prices fell amid concerns that fuel demand will be crimped by major central banks holding interest rates higher for longer, even with supply expected to be tight.

* GOLD: Gold prices

hit

a more than one-week low as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields marched higher.

* METALS: Most metals futures were

trading lower

in Shanghai as a firm dollar and concerns in the Chinese property market weighed on risk sentiment.

> Other business headlines ($1 = 0.8212 pounds) (Reporting by Anchal Rana and Zainab Saifuddin Saifee in Bengaluru)