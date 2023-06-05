UK's FTSE 100 hits more than 1-week high on energy boost; ASOS jumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* AstraZeneca drug reduces lung cancer death risk, shares
rise
* Indivior jumps on U.S. Suboxone lawsuit settlement
* ASOS shares soar on report of $1.2 bln takeover deal
* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%
June 5 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE indexes rose on Monday to
more than one-week highs, boosted by energy stocks after top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut supplies, while ASOS looked
set to post its best day in nearly five months following a
takeover offer.
The resources-heavy FTSE 100 climbed 0.6%, hitting
its highest since May 24. Energy stocks jumped
1.2% as oil prices advanced on Saudi Arabia's plan to deepen
output cuts from July.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.7% to hit its highest
since May 23, aided by a 13.2% surge in ASOS PLC after
a report said Alibaba- backed Turkish retailer
Trendyol made a 1 billion pound ($1.24 bln) takeover bid for the
company. ASOS also helped the broader retail sector
climb 0.6%.
"If you look at the market cap of ASOS, it stands at less
than 500 million pounds, and the deal values ASOS more than
double its current price," said Christopher Peters, trading
floor manager at Accendo Markets.
"From an investor point of view, if the bid is as big as it
seems, it is exciting," said Peters, adding that the deal was
speculation at the moment.
UK-listed shares of Indivior Plc surged 9.8% after
the U.S. drugmaker said it had agreed to settle a lawsuit
accusing it of illegally suppressing generic competition for its
opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.
Following a disappointing end to May, UK equities have
slowly recovered as investors look past uncertainties
surrounding the U.S. debt deal and remain hopeful that central
banks around the globe could hit pause on monetary tightening
starting with the Federal Reserve.
AstraZeneca Plc added 0.4% after trial data showed
its therapy Tagrisso cut the risk of death by more than half in
patients with a type of lung cancer.
The broader telecommunications sector rose
2.5%, rebounding from its May low after a report said Amazon.com
Inc was negotiating to get the low-cost wireless
services for its Prime members.
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)