ASPEED Technology : Clarification of the reports on InfoTimes News, on 2022/06/02

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02 2.Company name:ASPEED Technology Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:InfoTimes News 6.Content of the report: Institutional investors estimate that ASPEED's annual compound growth rate of revenue and profit will be 35% and 35% respectively in 2021~2024. 7.Cause of occurrence:N/A 8.Countermeasures:N/A 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The contents of report were speculations by the media.