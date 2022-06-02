ASPEED Technology : Clarification of the reports on InfoTimes News, on 2022/06/02
06/02/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ASPEED TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
16:16:45
Subject
Clarification of the reports on InfoTimes News,
on 2022/06/02
Date of events
2022/06/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
2.Company name:ASPEED Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:InfoTimes News
6.Content of the report:
Institutional investors estimate that ASPEED's annual compound
growth rate of revenue and profit will be 35% and 35% respectively
in 2021~2024.
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:N/A
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The contents of report were speculations by the media.
Aspeed Technology Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:21:01 UTC.