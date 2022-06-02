Log in
    5274   TW0005274005

ASPEED TECHNOLOGY INC.

(5274)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-31
2300.00 TWD   -1.08%
05/31ASPEED TECHNOLOGY : announced AGM important resolutions
PU
05/10ASPEED Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/20ASPEED TECHNOLOGY INC.(TPEX : 5274) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
ASPEED Technology : Clarification of the reports on InfoTimes News, on 2022/06/02

06/02/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ASPEED TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/02 Time of announcement 16:16:45
Subject 
 Clarification of the reports on InfoTimes News,
on 2022/06/02
Date of events 2022/06/02 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
2.Company name:ASPEED Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:InfoTimes News
6.Content of the report:
 Institutional investors estimate that ASPEED's annual compound
 growth rate of revenue and profit will be 35% and 35% respectively
 in 2021~2024.
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:N/A
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The contents of report were speculations by the media.

Disclaimer

Aspeed Technology Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 119 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2022 2 037 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
Net cash 2022 3 208 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 79 017 M 2 702 M 2 702 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ASPEED TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
ASPEED Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEED TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 300,00 TWD
Average target price 3 056,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hung Ming Lin Chairman
Chien Yang Independent Director
Ti Chun Hu Independent Director
Chun Pa Lo Independent Director
Ching Hung Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPEED TECHNOLOGY INC.-35.48%2 702
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-10.73%486 760
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.71%458 735
BROADCOM INC.-13.79%241 722
INTEL CORPORATION-14.35%180 351
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.66%164 028